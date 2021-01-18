Rovers to provide Kickstart jobs for young people

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust are providing out-of-work youngsters with the chance to get on the jobs ladder as part of the government’s Kickstart scheme.

Rovers are one of over 65 EFL clubs to have signed up, offering six-month work placements to young people aged 16-24 who are claiming Universal Credit – with the aim to give them the opportunity to build their skills in the workplace and to gain experience to improve their chances of finding long-term work.

Vacancies at clubs and their charitable arms will include business admin, sports coaches, marketing, ground staff, finance, youth work, graphic design, film and photography, HR and data administration roles.

Kickstart gives young people the opportunity they need to get their foot on the career ladder and a foothold in the world of work. Nationally, the scheme has already created more than 38,000 vacancies across the UK and received over 4,000 applications from employers. Tens of thousands more jobs are expected in the coming months.

The scheme targets young people who have been hit especially hard by the Coronavirus pandemic and focuses on giving them the best possible chance of getting a job.

Gary Robinson, CEO of Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, said: “We’re delighted and excited to be able to create and offer new employment opportunities for local young people.

“Our Kickstart programme is for any young person out of work that wants to fulfil their potential, at the same time as wanting to add new skills and enthusiasm to our diverse and dedicated workforce, whilst making a difference in their local community by working for an award-winning charity.”

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP added: “It’s great to see the EFL Trust sign up to the Kickstart scheme, to nurture and support so many of our next generation of workers. This fantastic commitment will see nearly 500 young people take up a diverse range of roles, from working in finance and HR, to becoming a sports coach or marketing for a major club.

“The Kickstart scheme gives thousands of young jobseekers a chance to get on the jobs ladder – they’ll gain vital work experience, build a network of contacts and learn the value of earning a wage for themselves – as part of our £30bn Plan for Jobs, helping people of all ages into work.”

Rovers will provide more information on how young people can get involved with our Kickstart programme in due course.