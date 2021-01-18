Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Community

Rovers to provide Kickstart jobs for young people

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust sign up to scheme to support out-of-work yo

9 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust are providing out-of-work youngsters with the chance to get on the jobs ladder as part of the government’s Kickstart scheme.

Rovers are one of over 65 EFL clubs to have signed up, offering six-month work placements to young people aged 16-24 who are claiming Universal Credit – with the aim to give them the opportunity to build their skills in the workplace and to gain experience to improve their chances of finding long-term work.

Vacancies at clubs and their charitable arms will include business admin, sports coaches, marketing, ground staff, finance, youth work, graphic design, film and photography, HR and data administration roles.

Kickstart gives young people the opportunity they need to get their foot on the career ladder and a foothold in the world of work. Nationally, the scheme has already created more than 38,000 vacancies across the UK and received over 4,000 applications from employers. Tens of thousands more jobs are expected in the coming months.

The scheme targets young people who have been hit especially hard by the Coronavirus pandemic and focuses on giving them the best possible chance of getting a job.

Gary Robinson, CEO of Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, said: “We’re delighted and excited to be able to create and offer new employment opportunities for local young people.

“Our Kickstart programme is for any young person out of work that wants to fulfil their potential, at the same time as wanting to add new skills and enthusiasm to our diverse and dedicated workforce, whilst making a difference in their local community by working for an award-winning charity.”

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP added: “It’s great to see the EFL Trust sign up to the Kickstart scheme, to nurture and support so many of our next generation of workers. This fantastic commitment will see nearly 500 young people take up a diverse range of roles, from working in finance and HR, to becoming a sports coach or marketing for a major club.

“The Kickstart scheme gives thousands of young jobseekers a chance to get on the jobs ladder – they’ll gain vital work experience, build a network of contacts and learn the value of earning a wage for themselves – as part of our £30bn Plan for Jobs, helping people of all ages into work.”

Rovers will provide more information on how young people can get involved with our Kickstart programme in due course.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Community

Rovers awarded Faith, Race and Hate Crime Grant

18 November 2020

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust has been announced as one of six Club Community Organisations to be awarded funding as part of the EFL Trust’s ‘Communities United’ Faith, Race and Hate Crime Grant.

Read full article

Club News

Rapid SMART testing available at Ewood

14 January 2021

Blackburn Rovers are continuing to offer SMART Covid-19 tests at Ewood Park for people who have to leave their home for work during lockdown.

Read full article

Community

EFL hails Blackburn Rovers Community Trust's EFL Kids Cup exploits

17 January 2018

EFL Trust Director of Operations Mike Evans hailed Blackburn Rovers Community Trust for having one of the highest engagement numbers with primary schools in this year’s EFL Kids Cup.

Read full article

Community

Play football at a promotion-winning team

18 May 2018

There are not many more exciting places to play football right now than at the home of Blackburn Rovers Football Club.

Read full article

Community

Community

Blackburn Rovers Sports College goes virtual!

13 January 2021

Blackburn Rovers Sports College students have officially returned to their virtual classrooms from after a challenging but highly successful 2020.

Read full article

Community

Support Rovers this Black Friday

27 November 2020

Shopping for presents online will be on the top of many people’s agendas in the coming weeks with Christmas now less than a month away!

Read full article

Community

Rovers awarded Faith, Race and Hate Crime Grant

18 November 2020

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust has been announced as one of six Club Community Organisations to be awarded funding as part of the EFL Trust’s ‘Communities United’ Faith, Race and Hate Crime Grant.

Read full article

Community

Rovers deliver 'Get Stuck In' to over 100 local youngsters

6 September 2020

Dedicated Blackburn Rovers Community Trust staff have been providing daily online activities, meal deliveries and weekly competitions to local children as part of the Get Stuck In summer activity...

Read full article

View more