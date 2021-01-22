Rovers games included in Sky selection

Two upcoming Rovers fixtures have been selected for live TV broadcast on Sky Sports.

Next month’s visit of Preston North End, which was due to take place at Ewood Park on Saturday February 13th, has been brought forward to Friday February 12th, kick-off 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Rovers’ trip to Reading on Tuesday March 2nd will also be shown live on Sky Sports and has reverted to the original kick-off time of 8pm.

Rovers fans are reminded that this weekend’s game against Middlesbrough will also be shown live on Sky Sports this Sunday (January 24th), kick-off 3pm.