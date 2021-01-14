Skip to site footer
Raise a glass to 10% off!

We've teamed up with Hops and Shots to secure a disco for Rovers fans with the help of just one little code.

5 Hours ago

Another lockdown means there's not been too much new year cheer so far in 2021, but we're hopeful that a special deal on our Hops and Shots ales will help raise spirits.

We've teamed up with Hops and Shots to secure 10% off for Rovers fans with the help of just one little code.
 
To take advantage of the deal, just use the code BRFC10 at the Hops and Shots checkout.
 
The ales are available in cases of six, 12 or 24, but you could alternatively choose a mixed pack and get all three in the same selection case.
 
The three Rovers beers are:
 
Rovers Lager
4.5%
Vegan
The finest blend of hops and malt resulting in a crisp, refreshing, flavoursome blue and white lager. Definitely a fans favourite!
Hops: Magnum, Perle, Tettnanger, Hallertau Tradition
Malt: Pale, Malted Oats, Naked Oats, Dextrin
 
Champions Golden Ale
4.5%
Produced to commemorate a truly golden period in Blackburn Rovers history, the 94/95 Premier League Champions!
A wonderfully golden-coloured ale brewed with fine Maris Otter malted extra pale barley, blended with English and Slovenian Goldings Hops offering a distinct mouth feel and floral aroma
Hops: - Extra pale malt with English and Slovenian Golding hops
Taste: - Distinctive floral aroma and mouth feel

Ewood Bitter
4.6%
Vegan
An amber coloured bitter, brewed with Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe American Hops. Piney, floral hop flavours with excellent balanced malts.
Hops: Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe American Hops.
Taste: Piney, floral hop flavours with excellent balanced malts.
 
Please note that the code is only valid until Sunday 31st January.

