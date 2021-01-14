Raise a glass to 10% off!

Another lockdown means there's not been too much new year cheer so far in 2021, but we're hopeful that a special deal on our Hops and Shots ales will help raise spirits.
We've teamed up with Hops and Shots to secure 10% off for Rovers fans with the help of just one little code.
The ales are available in cases of six, 12 or 24, but you could alternatively choose a mixed pack and get all three in the same selection case.
The three Rovers beers are:
Rovers Lager
4.5%
Vegan
The finest blend of hops and malt resulting in a crisp, refreshing, flavoursome blue and white lager. Definitely a fans favourite!
Hops: Magnum, Perle, Tettnanger, Hallertau Tradition
Malt: Pale, Malted Oats, Naked Oats, Dextrin
Champions Golden Ale
4.5%
Produced to commemorate a truly golden period in Blackburn Rovers history, the 94/95 Premier League Champions!
A wonderfully golden-coloured ale brewed with fine Maris Otter malted extra pale barley, blended with English and Slovenian Goldings Hops offering a distinct mouth feel and floral aroma
Hops: - Extra pale malt with English and Slovenian Golding hops
Taste: - Distinctive floral aroma and mouth feel
Ewood Bitter
4.6%
Vegan
An amber coloured bitter, brewed with Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe American Hops. Piney, floral hop flavours with excellent balanced malts.
Hops: Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe American Hops.
Taste: Piney, floral hop flavours with excellent balanced malts.
Please note that the code is only valid until Sunday 31st January.