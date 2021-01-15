Rothwell's superb solo strike up for Goal of the Month award!

Joe Rothwell's sublime solo strike against Sheffield Wednesday has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month for December.

A trademark run from the playmaker saw him dance past a number of Owls players before beating Keiren Westwood to level things up for Rovers on Boxing Day.

The midfielder's on a three-man shortlist of the league's best strike of the month, with Joe up against Cardiff City's Will Vaulks and Jamal Lowe of Swansea City.

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, Sky Bet Sponsorship Executive Matt Goodwin and EFL Senior Media Manager Rob Meaden.

The winners of the Sky Bet EFL Goals of the Month are chosen by a fan poll on the official Sky Bet Championship Twitter account.



Voting closes on Monday 18th January, with the winner of the prize announced on Friday 22nd January.

Good luck, Joe!