Right place, right time

It took John Buckley only three minutes to get his first goal of the season, with the midfielder making an immediate impact to rescue a point for Rovers against Stoke City.

Thrown on with under 20 minutes remaining, Buckley was in the right spot to tap home Harvey Elliott's pull back to ensure Rovers took a point from the encounter against the Potters.

It was a rare chance for the 21-year-old Buckley to impress in his natural position, with the Academy graduate often deployed as a right back on occasions this term.

But his instinct as a midfielder played a part in the number 21 getting in the perfect position to slot home the later equaliser in the 1-1 win, to the delight of Tony Mowbray.

“I and the coaching staff think John's best position is in attacking midfield," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers.

"It’s amazing to see him in training where he slaloms past challenges, he’s someone who can move the ball really well.

“We asked him to stay in those areas and to not worry about tracking back too much.

“Harvey then squares it across and John taps it in.

“From there, we believed we could go on and win it, but it was tough to break them down and find the way through.”