Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Report: London City Lionesses 3-0 Rovers Ladies

Rovers were defeated in their first Championship fixture of 2021

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers Ladies fell to a 3-0 defeat against London City Lionesses at Princes Park on Sunday afternoon.

With Alex Brooks out of action, Emma Bradley was handed her debut in goal, while new signings Annabel Blanchard and Hannah Coan were named on the bench.  

Rovers created the first opening of the game when Elise Hughes saw her shot from the edge of the box saved by Shae Yanez.

London City also looked dangerous going forward and might have taken the lead when Kallie Balfour struck the crossbar, before Poppy Wilson fired the rebound wide of goal.

Back at the other end, Saffron Jordan’s free-kick was inches away from nestling into the bottom corner and she also had another attempt held by Yanez soon after.

Opportunities continued to flow for both sides, with Charlotte Newsham forced to clear the ball off the line to prevent a Lionesses opener.

Georgia Walters then struck a sweetly hit free-kick from all of 30 yards out, which Yanez was forced to tip wide.

More chances came and went as Jordan’s in-swinging cross was headed wide by Hughes and Natasha Fenton’s free-kick went off target, while Walters forced another save from Yanez, who got down to block the strike.

London City started to apply more pressure as the half wore on. Lily Agg fired high and wide on the edge of the area, while Bradley was called into action to save from Alli Murphy, who was free at the back post.

Two goals from the hosts just before half-time saw them go in at the break with the lead.

Elizabeth Ejupi broke the deadlock with a low finish past Bradley after breaking through the middle and Atlanta Primus doubled their advantage in first half stoppage time, snipping in at the back post.

The hosts started the second half on the front foot as Bradley tipped Agg’s strike wide of target.

Rovers also went close, with Jordan striking wide after patient build-up on the edge of the area.

But it was the Lionesses who struck again, with Ejupi on target for the second time, striking low past Bradley at the near post.

Balfour’s strike was then held by Bradley as London City looked to assert their dominance on the game.

The Blues kept going, however, and Jordan broke clear and pulled the trigger, only for Yanez to be in the right position to claim it.

Hughes then saw the Lionesses’ ‘keeper off her line and went for goal from distance, but she got back to claim.  

Annabel Blanchard came off the bench for her Rovers debut and almost had an assist when her corner was met by Jade Richards, whose header was saved.

Murphy’s cross is headed wide by Harley Bennett at the other end, with Rovers pushing more bodies forward in an attempt to get back into the game.

in the closing stages, Jordan cut inside onto her right and curled an effort narrowly over the bar, while Hughes also saw her shot saved.

London City went close to a fourth late on, but settled for three goals and the three points.

Next up for Rovers is a trip to The Oakwood to face Charlton Athletic on Sunday 31 January (12pm kick-off).

ROVERS: Bradley; Dean, Stewart, Richards, Newsham; Fenton, Doyle; Hodgson (Johnson 53), Hughes, Jordan (c); Walters (Blanchard 64).

Unused subs: Fletcher, Edwards, Embley, Boydell, Coan, Montgomery.

Referee: Simon Finnigan

HT: 2-0


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Report: Rovers Ladies 2-3 Leicester City Women

20 December 2020

Rovers Ladies’ unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Leicester City on Sunday, despite a second half fightback from the Blues.

Read full article

Ladies

Report: Durham Women 0-0 Rovers Ladies

6 December 2020

Rovers held league leaders Durham to a 0-0 draw at a rainy Maiden Castle on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

Ladies

Report: Coventry United Ladies 0-1 Rovers Ladies

22 November 2020

Rovers Ladies produced another strong performance to beat Coventry United Ladies 1-0 in a close encounter at Butts Park Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

Ladies

Report: Rovers Ladies 0-0 Liverpool Women

15 November 2020

Rovers produced a battling performance to hold Liverpool to a 0-0 draw in Sunday’s FA Women’s Championship encounter at Bamber Bridge on Women’s Football Weekend.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Preview: London City Lionesses v Rovers Ladies

8 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are on the road this weekend as they travel to face London City Lionesses in the FA Women’s Championship (2pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

Coan joins Rovers on loan

9 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies can confirm the signing of Everton defender Hannah Coan on loan until the end of the season.

Read full article

Ladies

Donnelly previews Lionesses clash

23 January 2021

Gemma Donnelly expects London City Lionesses to provide a stern test of her side’s credentials when the pair meet on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

An exciting prospect

21 January 2021

Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly was thrilled to be able to secure the services of highly-rated attacking midfielder Annabel Blanchard.

Read full article

View more