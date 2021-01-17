Report: Everton Under-18s 2-1 Rovers Under-18s

Alex Baker got Rovers Under-18s' first goal of 2021, but it wasn't enough as Mike Sheron's men fell to defeat away at Everton on Saturday.

A first-half opener from Katia Kouyate ensured the hosts took a slender half-time lead at Finch Farm.

Despite an equaliser from Baker early into the second half, Charlie Whitaker bagged his third goal of the season just past the hour mark to ensure Paul Tait’s side took all three points on home turf.

It was a scrappy affair in the first half and, following the recent run of bad weather, the playing surface was testing for both teams.

In Rovers' first outing in almost a month, Kouyate broke through 11 minutes before half-time and smashed the ball home with a powerful finish to give Everton the advantage at the break.

Rovers made it difficult in the second half and threw everything at the home side to get themselves back into the game, finding a leveller on 50 minutes when Baker was alert inside the penalty area to nod home from Georgie Gent’s dangerous cross.

The Toffees responded well, though, and started to dominate the game.

That was rewarded with 62 minutes on the clock when Sean McAllister slotted the ball through the Rovers defence and midfielder Whitaker made no mistake one on one with Felix Goddard to slot the ball home.

Everton stood firm for the final half hour of the game and their resolute defending was enough to see the game out.

Mike Sheron's side are next in action against Manchester United Under-18s at the Rovers Academy on Saturday 23rd January, kick-off 11am.

Rovers: Goddard, Weston, Wyatt, Garrett, Cirino, Harlock, Pleavin (Pratt, 77), Gilsenan (Fyles, 75), Gent (Wharton, 65), Baker, Paniek.

Unused substitute: Blease.