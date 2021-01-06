A new year may be upon us but Gemma Donnelly is hoping for more of the same from her Rovers Ladies side, who begin 2021 in a healthy position.

Currently sitting fifth in the FA Women’s Championship table, the players were afforded some time off after a gruelling first half of the campaign, which yielded 15 points from 11 games.

Donnelly highlighted the importance of ensuring the squad rested during the winter break and came back refreshed, ahead of the final nine league fixtures.

“We’ve had a long break over Christmas and New Year, I feel really recharged and ready to go again,” Donnelly commented.

“The players have been sticking to their remote programmes but we’ve tried to limit conversation between us, just so they can have a break.

“Hopefully they are feeling as energised as I am, ready to go into the second half of the season.”

Rovers have three league fixtures scheduled during January, with trips to the capital to face Charlton Athletic and London City Lionesses either side of hosting Lewes at Bamber Bridge.

The Blues boss wants to see an improvement from the first fixtures against those teams, as Charlton and Lewes both came away with 1-0 victories, though Rovers did triumph against the Lionesses.

Donnelly said: “We had quite a congested start to the season despite all the difficulties. We want to start as we mean to go on, but we’ve got three really difficult games coming up.

“In the first round of fixtures, we picked up three points out of nine from the same teams that we are due to play.

“If we can improve on three points, that obviously would be a good achievement, but none of those three games are going to be easy.

“What we need to do now is concentrate on us and ensure that we offer some consistency.

“And also find the form that we had pre-Christmas, leading up to the break, to kickstart the second part of our campaign.”

With the transfer window now open, Donnelly revealed that there could be some activity in the coming month, as she looks to bolster the squad ahead of the second half of the season.

“There’s a couple of players who are seeing the doctor and won’t be available or are just coming back,” Donnelly added.

“They need to be monitored and we’ll see how we get through this week. But of course it’s January and exciting things can potentially happen this month.

“I’ve got my eyes open and I’m excited to potentially bring in one or two new players over the course of the January transfer window.”