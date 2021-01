Rovers’ Championship fixture away to Reading has been moved to a slightly earlier kick-off time.

It has been mutually agreed that the game, which takes place at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday March 2nd, will now kick-off at 7.45pm, rather than 8pm as originally advertised.

Rovers, who won 2-1 at Reading last season, will be looking to avenge the 4-2 defeat to the Royals at Ewood Park back in October.