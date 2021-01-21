Skip to site footer
Quiz: Name the bosses!

Can you name the 24 permanent managers since 1970, starting with Johnny Carey?...

We've had 24 permanent managers in the last 50 years, but can you name every one in charge from January 1971 to now?

Let us know how you get on by screenshotting your result and showing us via our Twitter handle here. Good luck!


