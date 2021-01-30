Quinlan: Getting back on track the priority

Head coach Katie Quinlan says Rovers are determined to bounce back from defeat by putting in an improved showing against Charlton Athletic on Sunday (12pm kick-off).

The Blues meet the London club in the FA Women’s Championship for the second time this season at Hayes Lane, following a 3-0 defeat to London City Lionesses last time out.

Everyone is motivated to regain the form that saw Rovers go on a six-game unbeaten run at the end of last year, according to Quinlan.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with staff and players, the players had their own meeting and the staff had theirs,” she commented.

“Everyone was really looking forward to getting back into training this week. We can’t wait to get out on the pitch and rectify what went wrong last weekend.

“We’ve focused on Charlton but also what we need to improve on so we’re clear on what we need to do.

“We’ve worked hard in training this week and we’ll look to put those things right on Sunday.”

The Addicks came out on top when the two sides met at Bamber Bridge earlier this season and Quinlan is eager to ensure Rovers learn from the mistakes made in that fixture.

“Charlton started quick, we had a poor first half, let them dominate us and then in the second half we made some changes and it completely changed the game,” Quinlan recalled, referencing the reverse fixture.

“This weekend hopefully we’ll start stronger, we’ll start as a good team and we’ll have to make sure that we do that for the full 90 minutes.”

Both squads may look different from in September with Charlton making five new signings in the last week, while Rovers recruited Annabel Blanchard and Hannah Coan during the January transfer window.

“We’ve got players coming back in and we’ve got new additions this week that we’re excited to potentially give playing time to,” Quinlan added.

“We need to assess where everyone is at looking forwards. We’ve pushed the girls hard and they’ve been pushing each other as well.

“And that gives us some decisions to make across the board in lots of different positions to make sure we field the strongest team we can.

“Charlton will pose different problems from the previous game (against London City), so we’ll be prepared for that. We’ve looked into the analysis and we’ll go into the game ready.”