Programme preview: Rovers v Stoke City

Lewis Travis is back fit, back in the Rovers team and back on the front cover of today's matchday programme against Stoke City.

The combative midfielder has started the last two games having been out of action with a knee injury for the previous few months.

We sat down for a must read interview with the 23-year-old to discuss his road back to fitness, a huge second half of the season on both a personal and club level and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clock back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with Eyal Berkovic, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season.

The Israeli arrived at Rovers on loan from Celtic in the new year period and appeared 11 times in the league, scoring twice.

Both of those goals came away from home, with Berkovic bagging in big wins at Grimsby Town and then Queens Park Rangers.

Our player profile from that season is club legend Brad Friedel.

The goalkeeper appeared 33 times in all competitions, in what was his first season with Rovers after arriving from Liverpool.

Little did Brad know then that it was to be the start of an eight-year love affair with the club.

We continue with our Brains of Brockhall quiz, which sees us test the knowledge of the Rovers squad.

This week sees Ryan Nyambe and Darragh Lenihan battle it out for the final spot into round two of the competition.

Another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We move on to Group E, and profile a two-time Champions League winner and former Rover in the form of Michel Salgado!

Elsewhere, there's a warm welcome to new signing Jarrad Branthwaite, a comprehensive loan round-up, which includes a dream debut for Hayden Carter at Burton Albion, and also a special feature on the club's support for Kick It Out's new Take A Stand campaign.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last outing against Doncaster Rovers and much, much more!

