Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

A look at what's inside today's matchday programme against Darren Moore's Donny

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

The programme for this afternoon's Emirates FA Cup encounter has landed, with Bradley Dack the cover star against Doncaster Rovers.

Back with a bang following his year out of action, it took Dack just three games to get his name back on the scoresheet when he smashed home against Birmingham City last weekend.

That secured the 2-0 victory for Tony Mowbray's men, and we caught up with the talisman to discuss his return to action, his time at Rovers so far, his hopes for the future after penning a long-term contract with the club and much more.

 

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as well as features on the young Rovers heading out on loan, Adam Armstrong and the FA Youth Cup.

Furthermore, we turn the clock back 70 years by recollecting a classic encounter against Donny at Ewood in the 1950s as well as moving the spotlight onto a star from that game.

There's plenty more inside, including the usual column from the boss, a round-up of our last three league games and the latest from the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust.

To order a copy today, priced at just £2 for the 48-page publication, please click here.

Supporters can view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Digital programme now available

28 November 2020

The digital programme for today's game against Barnsley is now available to view and download online.

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Rotherham United

16 December 2020

Harvey Elliott is the cover star for tonight's matchday programme against Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Last chance to download and/or purchase your programme v Boro!

4 November 2020

Supporters have until midnight this evening (Monday) to purchase the matchday programme from our midweek encounter against Middlesbrough.

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

26 December 2020

John Buckley was the hero in this fixture last season, so we felt it was only right to ensure the midfielder is the cover star for today's clash with Sheffield Wednesday!

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Just now

Tony Mowbray has made six changes to his starting XI for today's Emirates FA Cup clash against Doncaster Rovers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

It should prove to be an entertaining spectacle

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Backstage: Ready for round three!

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Up for the cup!

22 Hours ago

Read full article

View more