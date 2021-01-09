Programme preview: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

The programme for this afternoon's Emirates FA Cup encounter has landed, with Bradley Dack the cover star against Doncaster Rovers.

Back with a bang following his year out of action, it took Dack just three games to get his name back on the scoresheet when he smashed home against Birmingham City last weekend.

That secured the 2-0 victory for Tony Mowbray's men, and we caught up with the talisman to discuss his return to action, his time at Rovers so far, his hopes for the future after penning a long-term contract with the club and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as well as features on the young Rovers heading out on loan, Adam Armstrong and the FA Youth Cup.

Furthermore, we turn the clock back 70 years by recollecting a classic encounter against Donny at Ewood in the 1950s as well as moving the spotlight onto a star from that game.

There's plenty more inside, including the usual column from the boss, a round-up of our last three league games and the latest from the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust.

To order a copy today, priced at just £2 for the 48-page publication, please click here.

Supporters can view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.