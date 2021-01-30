Programme preview: Rovers v Luton Town

Jarrad Branthwaite is the cover star for this afternoon's game against Luton Town at Ewood Park.

The youngster sat down with us to discuss his switch to Rovers, his early impressions of the club, his development over the last 18 months, how he's relishing the challenge of the Championship and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clock back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with Lee Carsley, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season.

Lee was with us for the beginning of that campaign before securing a move to Coventry City in December 2000.

He scored one goal in that term; the opener against Portsmouth at Ewood Park in the 4-0 League Cip victory over the Hampshire-based club.

Our player profile from that season is Jason McAteer. Jason was a regular that season, with his only goal that term coming at Turf Moor in the 2-0 win at Burnley.

We continue with our Brains of Brockhall quiz, which sees us test the knowledge of the Rovers squad.

This week sees a battle in round two, with Jacob Davenport and Adam Armstrong fighting it out for a spot in the third round of the competition.

Another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

We continue with Group E and Sweden, and profile a defender that can count European giants such as Blackburn Rovers, Bayern Munich and Barcelona as his former clubs.

That man is 96-cap Swede Patrik Andersson, who spent just under a year with us at Ewood Park in the early 1990s.

Also inside is a 4-page tribute to supporters who have sadly passed away over the past 12 months.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last outings against Stoke City and Middlesbrough and much, much more!

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.