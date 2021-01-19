Preview: Rovers v Swansea City

Rovers are in action at Ewood Park for the second successive game tonight, with Swansea City making the long trip to East Lancashire.

Tonight's encounter sees the Championship's best attack take on the division's best defence, with no stopper keeping more clean sheets this term than Freddie Woodman's 14 shut-outs.

It could prove to be a fascinating battle between Woodman and Championship top goalscorer Adam Armstrong, with the two team-mates at club and country level having been together at Newcastle United and in the England youth teams.

City kept the pressure on league leaders Norwich with a solid 2-0 win at Barnsley on Saturday night to extend their unbeaten run to five league matches.

Rovers, meanwhile, kept up their decent home record with a draw against Stoke City at Ewood at the weekend, and it's now just one defeat in their last eight league outings on home turf.

Tony Mowbray wasn't giving much away regarding team news ahead of this evening's game, with late decisions set to be made on some members of the squad ahead of kick-off.

Joe Rothwell and Sam Gallagher both picked up knocks against Stoke and may well be doubts against the Swans.

With Elliott Bennett, Joe Rankin-Costello, Corry Evans, Daniel Ayala, Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton all out of action, Mowbray remains hopeful that nobody else will be added to the list of casualties.

Things aren't looking as bad for tonight's visitors, with only Steven Benda, the club's second choice goalkeeper, out of action.

New recruit Ben Hamer, who arrived from Huddersfield Town earlier this month, is once again set to take his place on the bench to provide backup to Woodman.

Jamal Lowe is expected to continue leading the line having scored seven goals in his last seven outings.

It's a quick turnaround for both teams, but Swans boss Cooper has been critical of his side's fixture schedule ahead of another long trip north.

"We've got four days of travel, truth be told," the Welshman said after the weekend trip to Barnsley.

"We've had really busy periods already, nine games in 29 days [earlier in the season], that's never been done before.

"It's going to be really tough, a quick turnaround for Tuesday. Is it unfair and unkind? Yeah. Would they do it to some of the other clubs in our league? No chance.

"Sometimes we get that treatment, but we'll get on with it."

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 7pm later on today.