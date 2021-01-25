Preview: Manchester City Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

Billy Barr's Under-23s make their first outing of 2021 when they head south for the short trip to Manchester City later this evening.

Barr's charges finished 2020 in fine form and come into tonight's clash knowing that a win will put them top of the Premier League 2 Division 1 table.

However, the same can be said for City, who have an identical record to Rovers so far this season with six wins and three draws from their opening 11 games of the campaign.

Since the last outing at Derby County back in December, a lot has changed with the Under-23s squad from that victory against the Rams.

Both Harry Chapman and Hayden Carter are now plying their trade out in Sky Bet League One with Shrewsbury Town and Burton Albion respectfully, whilst Brad Lyons will spend the rest of the campaign with Morecambe in League Two.

Whilst three have gone out, Barr's been boosted by two fresh faces following the signing of Joe Nolan and the return of Stefan Mols from his loan spell in Spain.

Another returning Rover is Tyler Magloire, who is back in East Lancashire following a stint with National League side Hartlepool United.

Furthermore, it looks likely that Elliott Bennett will feature following his return to fitness after three months out of action.

Elsewhere, Tyrhys Dolan could also make an appearance having been an unused substitute in the first team's victory over Middlesbrough yesterday.

Lewis Thompson's late strike earned Rovers the three points in the last meeting between Rovers and City on the opening day of the season back in September.

Rovers recovered from going a goal down following James McAtee's excellent strike, with Connor McBride scoring a debut goal to equalise at Leyland.

The highly-rated McAtee is expected to keep his place in the side having impressed in City's 4-0 win over Derby last week.

Liam Delap hit a hat-trick in that game against his former club, and the youngster, who has appeared in the City first team already this term, is likely to lead the line.

Kick-off at the Manchester City Academy Stadium is scheduled for 7pm.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.

Fans can follow the action via our social media channels.