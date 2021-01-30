Preview: Rovers v Luton Town

Rovers return to action this afternoon with Luton Town the visitors to Ewood Park in the Sky Bet Championship.

Rovers were unfortunate to draw with the Hatters earlier in the campaign, with Sam Gallagher scoring a late equaliser at Kenilworth Road back in November.

Gallagher has actually scored in his last two games against Luton, but, with Rovers having beaten Middlesbrough last time out, the forward is likely to be a substitute once again this weekend.

There will be at least one change from that team that took to the field against Boro, with Bradley Johnson a definite absentee with a hamstring injury.

However, Lewis Holtby has been back in training and is expected to be a part of the matchday squad.

Daniel Ayala remains out of action, whilst fellow centre backs Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton are long-term absentees.

For Luton, Joe Morrell and Martin Cranie have both been back in training this week to give the manager extra options ahead of today's test.

The Hatters won this fixture last term despite Lewis Travis hitting his first ever goal on home turf.

And ahead of today's contest, Jones is expecting a difficult challenge at Ewood Park.

“It’s a tough, tough game and they’ve been at Championship level for a number of years with the same manager, same group." the boss told the official Luton Town website.

"They’ve added to the group and spent on front players so it’s a tough game, but they’re all tough games.

“Harvey Elliott has done fantastically well.

"He’s still young, still developing and has gone to a good club that will have furthered his development, but they’re good players."

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.