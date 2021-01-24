Preview: London City Lionesses v Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies are on the road this weekend as they travel to face London City Lionesses in the FA Women’s Championship (2pm kick-off).

Ahead of the Blues’ first league fixture of the calendar year, here’s all the information you need, including a look at how the Lionesses shape up.

GAME DETAILS

The behind-closed-doors fixture is scheduled to be a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 24 January at Princes Park, Dartford.

STATE OF PLAY

The Blues were defeated 3-2 by league leaders Leicester City in late December, ending a six game unbeaten run.

Despite not playing since, Rovers remain fifth in the league table on 15 points after 11 fixtures, while London City are seventh with 13 points, having played 12 games.

OUR OPPONENTS

Melissa Phillips was appointed London City’s Head Coach in October, following the departure of Lisa Fallon.

The Lionesses finished fourth in 2019-20, their first season as a newly formed professional Club.

Over the summer, 18-year-old midfielder Lilly Pursey joined the club from Chelsea's academy, signing her first professional contract in the process.

Goalkeeper Shae Yanez was recruited from Spanish outfit Santa Teresa, while Republic of Ireland internationals Alli Murphy and Hayley Nolan also signed, from Selfoss (Iceland) and Connecticut Fusion (USA).

Forward Atlanta Primus, meanwhile, arrived from the States after playing for Cal State Fullerton Titans.

OPPOSITION FORM GUIDE

The Lionesses are unbeaten in their last three league fixtures either side of Christmas, drawing each game 0-0.

A stalemate with Crystal Palace, as well as taking a point from trips to both Sheffield United and London Bees, came after a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Liverpool.

Atlanta Primus currently leads the way as top scorer this term, with two goals to her name, though the Lionesses have failed to score in four consecutive league fixtures.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

Georgia Walters’ first-half penalty was the difference between the two sides earlier this season at Bamber Bridge.

In 2019-20, meanwhile, saw London City earn a 2-1 away victory. Saffron Jordan had given Gemma Donnelly's side the lead but the Lionesses hit back twice to claim all three points.

TEAM NEWS

Gemma Donnelly said: “We have several players on return from COVID-19, a couple that are still potentially out and need to return to training following the various stages. But like every squad, we have to be flexible and that’s what we’ll do on Sunday.”

HOW TO FOLLOW

@RoversLadies’ official Twitter channel is the place to go for build-up, regular match updates of all the action as it happens and post-match reaction. Highlights and more will also be available on rovers.co.uk over the weekend.