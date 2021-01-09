Preview: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Rovers return to action this afternoon as Tony Mowbray's men take one eye off their Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Doncaster Rovers are the visitors to Ewood Park today as Rovers begin their journey in the Emirates FA Cup at the third round stage of the competition.

Donny got their FA Cup campaign underway with a commanding 5-1 victory at non-league side FC United of Manchester in round one, before reaching this stage of the tournament thanks to a 2-1 win at Carlisle United.

The two sides met at the start of the campaign, with Rovers running out 3-2 winners in the Carabao Cup back in August.

After a Lewis Holtby free-kick had given the home side a half-time lead, goals from Fejiri Okenabirhie and Madger Gomes turned the score around.

However, Rovers battled back and goals from Joe Rankin-Costello and an Adam Armstrong penalty secured the win for Tony Mowbray's men.

Mowbray could make changes for this test, with injuries continuing to prove problematic for the Rovers boss.

Daniel Ayala and Ryan Nyambe remain out of action, which means there could be alterations at the back.

Barry Douglas did a sterling job at right back at Birmingham City last weekend, whilst the same could be said of Bradley Johnson at centre back.

However, with others looking for opportunities, there could be a professional debut at full back for Dan Pike.

Other options in defence include Louie Annesley who, should he feature, will also make his first team debut for Rovers.

Bradley Dack could be pushing for a first start in midfield having appeared off the bench to score at St Andrew's last time out, whilst Lewis Travis will eye the game as the perfect opportunity to boost his match fitness.

Further forward, Tyrhys Dolan could also get game time against a side who he made his professional debut against back in that Carabao Cup clash in August.

And ahead of the contest, Darren Moore believes the tie will be a good gage of where his side are.

“It’s going to be a good game, I’ve spoken before about how well structured they are as a club and they have some good players there," he told the official Doncaster Rovers website ahead of the game.

“They’re having a good season so far and obviously we had a good look at each other when we played them back in August.

“Both teams are doing well and it’s a good one for us to challenge ourselves against opposition from a higher division.”

Supporters can watch the match for FREE, with the encounter one of eight matches made available to watch via The FA’s digital platform, exclusively delivered to homes by Deliveroo.

As this is an FA competition, the encounter will not be available to watch on iFollow Rovers.

However, you can listen to club commentary of the game by purchasing an iFollow Rovers audio pass, which is available for £2.50.