Preview: Charlton Athletic Women v Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies are back in the capital on Sunday as they meet Charlton Athletic Women at Hayes Lane (12pm kick-off).

Get the lowdown on the FA Women’s Championship clash as the Blues look for their first win of 2021…

GAME DETAILS

The behind-closed-doors fixture is set for a 12pm kick-off on Sunday 31 January.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at Charlton’s home of The Oakwood, but has been moved to the artificial pitch at Bromley FC, also home of Crystal Palace Women.

STATE OF PLAY

The Blues were defeated 3-0 by London City Lionesses at Princes Park last weekend, with two goals from Elizabeth Ejupi and one from Atlanta Primus.

Rovers are sitting sixth in the current league standings, on 15 points after 12 league fixtures.

OUR OPPONENTS

The Addicks have made six new signings over the past week, bringing in former West Ham United defender Vyan Sampson, Crawley Wasps forward Emma Plewa as well as 17-year-old attackers Katie Godden, from Arsenal, and Lexi Lloyd-Smith.

Joining on loan, meanwhile, are West Ham United forward Angie Dunbar-Bonnie and Tottenham Hotspur youngster Elisha Sulola.

Forward Jess King is Charlton's top scorer in the league, with three goals to her name.

OPPOSITION FORM GUIDE

Charlton lost 1-0 at home to London City Lionesses on Thursday evening, playing their first competitive game in over a month.

Riteesh Mishra’s side are currently on a four-game losing streak, also beaten by Sheffield United, Lewes and Leicester City in December.

Although currently at the bottom of the league, the gap to 10th-placed Coventry United is only two points and the Addicks do have two games in hand on the team immediately above them in the table.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Charlton’s only victory of the league season came against Rovers at Bamber Bridge in September. Jess King’s stoppage time goal earned a 1-0 away win for her side.

TEAM NEWS

Rovers head coach Katie Quinlan said: “We’ve got players coming back in and we’ve got new additions that we’re excited to potentially give playing time to this week but we need to assess where everyone is at."

HOW TO FOLLOW

@RoversLadies’ official social media channels will house all the pre-match build-up and regular in-game updates from Hayes Lane, as well as post-match reaction after the whistle.

Highlights and more will also be available on rovers.co.uk over the weekend.