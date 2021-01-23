Preparations complete...

Tony Mowbray admits a week between fixtures has allowed Rovers to be extra prepared ahead of Sunday's encounter against Middlesbrough.

Although the boss didn't want Tuesday night's clash with Swansea City postponed, the heavy rain in the north-west meant there was no way the game could go ahead.

And all eyes turned to Neil Warnock's outfit as soon as that decision was made.

Boro defeated Nottingham Forest in midweek, with Britt Assombalonga and George Saville scoring in the 2-1 win at the City Ground.

The result has moved the Teessiders to just three points and a place outside the top six, at the time of writing.

Warnock's charges will be buoyed by that result in the East Midlands, but Mowbray's hopeful that Rovers' boosted energy levels will play a part at the Riverside Stadium.

“It hasn’t been ideal for us this week because there’s been so much water, and yet the ground staff have a great job in making the training pitches playable for us," the boss said to iFollow Rovers ahead of the trip to his boyhood club.

“The players have had some time to prepare, which hasn’t been the case really thoughout this season with games coming every three days.

“So we’ve had time to prepare and hopefully we can utilise our energy levels and get the tactical side of the game right.

“We have to win back-to-back games very quickly, but there is still a long way to go, 22 games to go," he added.

“There’s a lot of football to be played, but we need to get back in with a shout of the top six by winning back-to-back games as quickly as we can."