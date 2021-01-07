Opportunity knocks...

With chances at a premium so far this season for one or two members of the Rovers squad, Tony Mowbray says it's important that his players seize their chance against Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

The Emirates FA Cup encounter against the League One side on Saturday will provide an opportunity for minutes for some, against a side who have had a bright first half of the season in the third tier.

Rovers have already beaten Darren Moore's side this term, with Adam Armstrong scoring the winner in the 3-2 victory at Ewood Park back in late August.

And ahead of this weekend's contest, Mowbray admits that squad rotation will come into his thoughts regarding his team selection.

The likes of Lewis Travis and Bradley Dack are expected to be in contention to start as they look to boost their match sharpness, whilst John Buckley could also be pushing for a starting berth having mainly been utilised off the bench in the first half of the season.

“Some players will want more game time, some knock on my door and want an opportunity," the boss admitted to iFollow Rovers ahead of the encounter.

“It’s a balance of who we can give a break to and who we feel we can give opportunities to.

“This will be an opportunity for some players and they need to grab it, and show me that they deserve to be in the team.

“You’re trying to win games, it’s not just about getting people up to speed.

“Even with long-term injuries, it’s difficult to get players up to speed because there’s no training time.

“The next game has always been two days away, training has been more tactical rather than workload," Mowbray explained.

“The pitches have been frozen solid and we’ve had to train inside, which is a problem that lots of clubs are having. It’s the same for everybody."