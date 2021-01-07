Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Opportunity knocks...

Tony Mowbray admits that he is likely to make some changes for this weekend's cup clash

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

With chances at a premium so far this season for one or two members of the Rovers squad, Tony Mowbray says it's important that his players seize their chance against Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

The Emirates FA Cup encounter against the League One side on Saturday will provide an opportunity for minutes for some, against a side who have had a bright first half of the season in the third tier.

Rovers have already beaten Darren Moore's side this term, with Adam Armstrong scoring the winner in the 3-2 victory at Ewood Park back in late August.

And ahead of this weekend's contest, Mowbray admits that squad rotation will come into his thoughts regarding his team selection.

The likes of Lewis Travis and Bradley Dack are expected to be in contention to start as they look to boost their match sharpness, whilst John Buckley could also be pushing for a starting berth having mainly been utilised off the bench in the first half of the season.

“Some players will want more game time, some knock on my door and want an opportunity," the boss admitted to iFollow Rovers ahead of the encounter.

“It’s a balance of who we can give a break to and who we feel we can give opportunities to.

“This will be an opportunity for some players and they need to grab it, and show me that they deserve to be in the team.

“You’re trying to win games, it’s not just about getting people up to speed.

“Even with long-term injuries, it’s difficult to get players up to speed because there’s no training time.

“The next game has always been two days away, training has been more tactical rather than workload," Mowbray explained.

“The pitches have been frozen solid and we’ve had to train inside, which is a problem that lots of clubs are having. It’s the same for everybody."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Injury update: Kaminski, Nyambe, Holtby, Ayala, Williams

19 November 2020

Tony Mowbray has had two weeks to get players back from injury and isolation issues, but the boss is still left with more questions than answers ahead of this weekend's trip to Luton Town.

Read full article

Club News

Boss: Armstrong absence offers opportunity for others

2 November 2020

Adam Armstrong is likely to miss out on featuring against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night, Tony Mowbray has revealed.

Read full article

Club News

Kaminski set to miss out on Swans showdown

29 October 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Thomas Kaminski is expected to remain at the Senior Training Centre for treatment this weekend and is unlikely to be in the travelling party for Saturday's game at...

Read full article

Club News

"We didn't function how we usually do"

9 December 2020

Tony Mowbray felt his side weren't quite at the races in the final third after his side suffered a narrow defeat to Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Loan departures beneficial for all parties

Just now

Tony Mowbray believes temporary moves away from Rovers will being out the best in the club's young players.

Read full article

Club News

Davenport keen to kick-start his Rovers career

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Carter completes loan switch

21 Hours ago

Rovers defender Hayden Carter has today joined League One side Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TESTING

22 Hours ago

Today, the EFL and Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) have confirmed they will be introducing twice-weekly COVID-19 testing for all 72 Clubs from Monday 11th January.

Read full article

View more