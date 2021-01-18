Skip to site footer
On This Day: Jansen arrives and Rovers hit five at Hillsborough

A couple of memorable moments occured on January 18th

6 Hours ago

Brian Kidd signed a 21-year-old Matt Jansen from Crystal Palace on this day back in 1999!

Jansen, who arrived from Crystal Palace, scored 57 goals in 182 appearances for Rovers, including the winner at Preston North End which secured Rovers’ promotion back to the Premier League in 2001, as well as the opener in the 2002 Worthington Cup final.

After blasting us back to the top flight, his fine season earned a place in Sven Goran-Eriksson’s England squad on the back of a 16-goal season.

Jansen was widely tipped to be part of England’s squad at the 2002 World Cup, but Eriksson instead surprised many with his conservative selection of Martin Keown over the rising star.

While England battled it out in the Far East, Jansen took a holiday to Rome, where he was involved a serious traffic accident. He suffered a brain haemorrhage and slipped into a six-day coma.

Jansen survived and, astonishingly, he was back playing for Rovers just four months later.

In the shadow of the accident, he was unable to recapture the instinctive genius or the bullet-proof self-confidence that had previously defined him, but his goals ensure the Rovers icon remains a firm favourite with the supporters.
 
Also on this day, Rovers produced a five-star display to destroy Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in 2020.
 
After Lewis Holtby put Rovers in front, Massimo Luongo was shown a straight red card for a foul on Lewis Travis.
 
Travis then hit the post, with the ball rebounding off Cameron Dawson in the Wednesday goal to put the visitors 2-0 up.
 
Holtby then prodded in his second and Rovers' third to put Tony Mowbray's men 3-0 up before half-time.
 
Better came just minutes after the break when Darragh Lenihan thumped home a header, and Sam Gallagher rounded off a superb day at the office with a fifth goal of the day later on.

