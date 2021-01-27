Skip to site footer
On This Day: Derbyshire at the double as Rovers down Luton!

The striker scored twice, with further goals from Benni McCarthy and Morten Gamst Pedersen completing the rout at Kenilworth Road back in 2007

Just now

Rovers eased to an impressive FA Cup fourth round victory at Luton Town 14 years ago today thanks to a 4-0 win at Kenilworth Road.

Matt Derbyshire's fine 10th-minute strike put Rovers on their way, and he then set up Benni McCarthy's simple tap-in nine minutes before half-time.

Derbyshire rose highest to head home Brett Emerton's cross after 56 minutes to add a deserved third for Mark Hughes' visitors.

Morten Gamst Pedersen got in on the act 16 minutes from time, rounding off a hugely-professional display with a crisp left-foot volley.

There were two Rovers debutants on the day, with Stephen Warnock making his bow following his arrival from Liverpool, whilst Chris Samba made his maiden outing after signing from Hertha Berlin.

Rovers would later triumph over Arsenal after a replay, before suffering defeat to Chelsea in the semi-finals of the competition.

What are your memories from that clash in Bedfordshire against the Hatters?

Luton Town: Beresford, Foley, Davis, Coyne (Keane, 21), Perrett, Robinson, Emanuel, Langley, Bell (Morgan, 58), Boyd, Talbot (O'Leary, 82).

Unused substitutes: Brill, Spring.

Rovers: Friedel, Khizanishvili (Gallagher, 76), Nelsen (Samba, 70), Henchoz, Warnock, Emerton, Mokoena, Bentley, Pedersen, Derbyshire, McCarthy (Jeffers, 67).

Unused substitutes: Enckelman, Nonda.

Goals: Derbyshire 10, McCarthy 37, Derbyshire 56, Pedersen 74.


