Now's our time to shine

Joe Rothwell is eyeing momentum as Rovers aim to continue their fine start to 2021

Just now

It doesn't matter the size of the club or the level, whether a team is challenging for promotion, aiming for a spot in the top six or fighting a relegation.

Everyone who's involved in football craves it, and it's something that Rovers are beginning to earn themselves thanks to a three-game unbeaten league run in 2021.

Scratching your head and wondering exactly what are we talking about? Momentum.

It's probably something Rovers have only had once so far in 2020-21, with a seven-game unbeaten run seeing the team pick up points on a regular basis in November and the beginning of December.

Injuries certainly haven't helped Tony Mowbray's cause, but with key players continuing to return and with positive recent results, it feels Rovers are looking up once more.

Joe Rothwell was the match-winner at Middlesbrough at the weekend as Rovers made it three games without defeat in 2021.

And the playmaker, who now has three goals this term, is hoping the fine run of form can continue a little longer yet.

“We knew it was a big game for us and it’s now seven points from the last nine available for us," he told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the win at the Riverside Stadium.

“Hopefully we’re building a bit of momentum now and the aim is for us to carry that on into Saturday.

“It’s felt a bit ‘now or never’ really, especially after picking up nowhere near enough points in December.

“Hopefully we can use the Middlesbrough result as a stepping stone for us to push on and get ourselves right up there.

“Winning breeds confidence and it feels like we can still massively improve our performances.

“Wins will bring the confidence back again and hopefully we can get the performances improving from that," he added.

“The next few weeks are going to be massive for us."

The next challenge comes in the form of Luton Town, with Nathan Jones' Hatters coming into this weekend's encounter three points and three places below Rovers in the table.

“We’ll see how we go and see where we are in a few weeks, but we’re aiming to take the latest win into Saturday against Luton," the 26-year-old added.

“We’ve always said about the players coming back to fitness and having a massive part to play.

“If we’re going to be successful then we need everyone to play their part and we’re starting to see that now."


