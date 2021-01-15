Nolan nets pro deal!

Young midfielder Joe Nolan has signed his first professional contract with the club after impressing on trial.

The 18-year-old, who has been training with Rovers Under-23s for the past month, has signed an 18-month deal through to the summer of 2022.

Nolan, who was released by Preston North End last summer, follows in the footsteps of former team-mate Tyrhys Dolan, who has gone on to score three goals in 17 Championship appearances for the club after joining on a free transfer in July.

Like Dolan, Nolan played against Rovers in the FA Youth Cup fifth round tie at Ewood Park last season, setting up the Lilywhites’ early opener.

Whilst training with the club, the teenager scored Rovers’ fourth goal in the 5-3 victory over Derby County on his competitive debut at Under-23 level last month, replacing Bradley Dack at half-time, as Billy Barr’s side went into the winter break in second place in Premier League 2 Division 1.

A boyhood Rovers fan, Nolan was delighted to earn a permanent deal, saying: “It’s a very proud moment for me and my family. I’ve supported this club all my life, so it’s a dream come true to sign.

“I’ve been here a few weeks now and I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it. The lads have been so welcoming – the Under-23s and the first team – everyone has been class with me, so I just can’t wait to get started now.

“Scoring that goal against Derby, for my boyhood club, was a great moment for me and to come on for Dacky as well in that game, it was a very proud moment.

“Seeing what Tyrhys has done here in such a short space of time gives me a lot of confidence. I’ve known Ty for a few years now, being at Preston together, so I’m really excited to get going and hopefully I can follow in his footsteps.

“The aim for me now, I’d like to try and help the Under-23s to win the league. We’re in a good position at the minute, so we want to win as many games as we can and I’d like to get as many starts as I can, hopefully create chances, get assists and score a few more goals.”