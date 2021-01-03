Skip to site footer
New year, new calendar!

Jot everything down in one place in 2021!

5 Hours ago

Keep track of everything throughout this year by purchasing your official Rovers calendar from the Roverstore.

2020 is over, 2021 is here, and we've decided to slash the price of our official club calendar!

We know that the post-Christmas Roverstore sale came to an end yesterday, but we've decided that there's still a bargain to be had!

It is of course that time of year where you start to jot down who and where Rovers will be playing in 2021, and we're here to assist you.

Originally priced at only £8, you can now pick your calendar up for just £4!

You can purchase yours online by clicking here.

Fans should note that the official club shop will shut following the recent announcement regarding the tier four restrictions in Lancashire.

Supporters can still shop online at www.roverstore.co.uk, with click and collect and various delivery options available.
 

From tomorrow (Monday), the click and collect service will remain available on weekdays from 9am to 5pm from the match day ticket collection windows on the side of the Roverstore.


