New dates for postponed fixtures

New dates have been set for Rovers’ rearranged FA Women’s Championship fixtures against Charlton Athletic and Lewes.

The trip to face Charlton at The Oakwood will now take place on Sunday 31 January, with a 12pm kick-off.

The Blues’ home game versus Lewes, meanwhile, has been scheduled for Sunday 14 March, also kicking off at 12pm.

New fixture dates:

Charlton Athletic vs Rovers

Sunday 31 January, 12pm

The Oakwood

Rovers vs Lewes

Sunday 14 March, 12pm

Bamber Bridge

Please note, due to current lockdown restrictions, all games continue to be played behind closed doors.