New dates for postponed fixtures

New dates have been set for Rovers’ rearranged FA Women’s Championship fixtures against Charlton Athletic and Lewes.
The trip to face Charlton at The Oakwood will now take place on Sunday 31 January, with a 12pm kick-off.
The Blues’ home game versus Lewes, meanwhile, has been scheduled for Sunday 14 March, also kicking off at 12pm.
New fixture dates:
Charlton Athletic vs Rovers
Sunday 31 January, 12pm
The Oakwood
Rovers vs Lewes
Sunday 14 March, 12pm
Bamber Bridge
Please note, due to current lockdown restrictions, all games continue to be played behind closed doors.