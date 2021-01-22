Mols returns to Rovers

Rovers can confirm that Stefan Mols’ loan spell with Club de Futbol Intercity has been cut short.

Due to a lack of game time and difficulties encountered in returning to Spain due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rovers have recalled the midfielder from his loan, which was set to run until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has now returned to training with Rovers Under-23s, who he captained earlier in the season, and is eligible to play in Monday’s Premier League 2 Division 1 fixture away to Manchester City.