Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Swansea City

Join us for every kick of the action against Steve Cooper's side on Tuesday night

9 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during these early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Steve Cooper's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Swans is at 7pm on Tuesday 19th January.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Match pass: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

29 December 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for our final Sky Bet Championship encounter of 2020 against Huddersfield Town later on this evening.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Reading

27 October 2020

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Reading at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Luton Town v Rovers

21 November 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Preston North End v Rovers

24 November 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gaffer rues incorrect offside call

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray believes a wrong decision cost Rovers an extra two points against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

Buy One Get One Half Price on all Umbro products!

5 Hours ago

There's normally plenty of deals when it comes to January, and there's another one ready and waiting for you in the Roverstore!

Read full article

Club News

Right place, right time

7 Hours ago

It took John Buckley only three minutes to get his first goal of the season, with the midfielder making an immediate impact to rescue a point for Rovers against Stoke City.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 1-1 Stoke City

10 Hours ago

Read full article

View more