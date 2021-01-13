Skip to site footer
Match pass: Rovers v Stoke City

Join us for all the action against the Potters this weekend at Ewood Park

6 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday afternoon's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Stoke City at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during these early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Michael O'Neill's side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Potters is at 3pm on Saturday 16th January.


