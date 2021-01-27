Skip to site footer
Match pass: Rovers v Luton Town

Join us on iFollow Rovers for every kick of the action against the Hatters

5 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Nathan Jones' side.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Hatters is at 3pm on Saturday 30th January.


