Club News

Match pass: Birmingham City v Rovers

The first match of 2021 takes place at St Andrew's this afternoon

5 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for our first Sky Bet Championship encounter of 2021 against Birmingham City, which takes place later on today.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the early stages of 2021.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against the Blues, which takes place this afternoon at St Andrew's.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Aitor Karanka's side is at 3pm.


