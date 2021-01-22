Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select this weekend!

Rovers take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this weekend's game at Middlesbrough.

Tony Mowbray, a former Boro player and manager, takes his team to Teesside on Sunday as Rovers aim to extend their unbeaten league run to three games.

And ahead of the contest, our FREE Rovers Select game offers you the chance to earn a big cash prize.

So what is the game all about and how does it work?

Rovers Select is an exciting game for fans to compete on a peer-vs-peer level to predict the outcome of match events; the number of goals, assists, shots on goal, corners and more.

 

Fans answer a handful of questions about the match for a chance to win a share of a £1,000 cash prize-pool every match, whilst tracking performance on the live leaderboard.

Rovers Select is available on our new app, which allows supporters to keep up to date on all club news, reports, fixtures, results and much more.

Supporters can download the app and play Rovers Select via Apple iOS, Google Play or online, by clicking here!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Win a signed Joe Rothwell shirt thanks to Rovers Select!

15 January 2021

As if the potential of winning a huge cash prize wasn't enough, we've got another incentive for you to play Rovers Select this weekend against Stoke City!

Read full article

Club News

'This is the way' to earn the perfect late Christmas present!

14 January 2021

A late Christmas present was delivered to one lucky Rovers fan, all thanks to Rovers Select!

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Bennett and Evans train ahead of Boro trip

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Quiz: Name the bosses!

20 Hours ago

We've had 24 permanent managers in the last 50 years, but can you name every one in charge from January 1971 to now?

Read full article

Club News

Memorable Match: Debut delight for Stead at the Riverside!

22 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Club Statement – Ewood Park pitch

21 January 2021

Head groundsman Trevor Wilkin admits he will have to nurse the Ewood Park pitch back to a healthier state over the coming weeks, as he explains the reasons behind Rovers’ postponed fixture against...

Read full article

View more