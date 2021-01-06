Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Lyons makes Morecambe move

The Northern Irish midfielder has joined the League Two club on loan until May 31st

7 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers midfielder Brad Lyons has joined League Two promotion-chasers Morecambe on loan until the end of the season.

The Northern Irishman has been in fine form for Rovers Under-23s, who sit second in the Premier League 2 Division 1 table, netting six goals in his last six games, including a brace in the 5-3 victory away to Derby County last time out.

His impressive performances saw him rewarded with a place on the bench for Rovers’ Ewood Park encounter against Rotherham United last month, however he is yet to make his debut for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The 23-year-old joined the club from Coleraine, initially on loan, in August 2018, with the move made permanent in January 2019 when he signed the first professional contract of his career.

A dependable member of Rovers’ development squad, Lyons spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Scottish side St Mirren, helping the club secure their top-flight status.

He will now spend the second half of the 2020-21 season with the Shrimps, who sit seventh in League Two, and he could make his debut for Derek Adams’ side against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Sunday after being given permission to play in the FA Cup.

Good luck, Brad!


Advertisement block

Development Squad

Development Squad

A year full of progress

31 December 2020

Billy Barr's side will end 2020 sitting in the lofty position of second place in Premier League 2 Division 1.

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr: Red card was the turning point

22 December 2020

Billy Barr was delighted to sign off 2020 in style with an emphatic win over Derby County's Under-23s at the Loughborough University Stadium.

Read full article

Development Squad

U23s: Man City fixture change

21 December 2020

Rovers Under-23s' trip to Manchester City in the New Year has been moved to a new date.

Read full article

Development Squad

Billy eager to end the year on a high

21 December 2020

With one game of 2020 remaining, Billy Barr is hoping his side can sign off the year in style at Derby County this evening.

Read full article

View more