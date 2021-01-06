Lyons makes Morecambe move

Rovers midfielder Brad Lyons has joined League Two promotion-chasers Morecambe on loan until the end of the season.

The Northern Irishman has been in fine form for Rovers Under-23s, who sit second in the Premier League 2 Division 1 table, netting six goals in his last six games, including a brace in the 5-3 victory away to Derby County last time out.

His impressive performances saw him rewarded with a place on the bench for Rovers’ Ewood Park encounter against Rotherham United last month, however he is yet to make his debut for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The 23-year-old joined the club from Coleraine, initially on loan, in August 2018, with the move made permanent in January 2019 when he signed the first professional contract of his career.

A dependable member of Rovers’ development squad, Lyons spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Scottish side St Mirren, helping the club secure their top-flight status.

He will now spend the second half of the 2020-21 season with the Shrimps, who sit seventh in League Two, and he could make his debut for Derek Adams’ side against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Sunday after being given permission to play in the FA Cup.

Good luck, Brad!