Looking to hit the ground running

Manager Gemma Donnelly says Rovers are excited to finally return to competitive action, ahead of facing London City Lionesses on Sunday (2pm).

The Blues, who have not played since hosting Leicester City on 20 December, are set to make the long trip to Princes Park this weekend after a lengthy lay-off.

The winter break, followed by games against Charlton Athletic and Lewes being called off, has led to a disrupted start to the new calendar year, though the team are prepared to take on the challenges ahead.

“I’m looking forward to the girls finally playing again, they’ve all had a good rest since our last fixture,” the Rovers boss said.

“I suppose like for anyone, it’s been quite a difficult start to the year. If it’s not COVID-19 affecting the situation, it’s the weather, so it’s been a really disrupted training programme.

“The snow hit Lancashire so that restricted our ability to training to the extent that we would want to.

“We’ve carried that over and tried to make the most of a less than ideal situation. That said, of course we’re looking forward to playing.”

Following two postponements in as many weeks, the fixtures will start to come thick and fast for the Blues during the next couple of months.

Currently fifth in the FA Women’s Championship standings, having collected 15 points from the opening 11 games, Donnelly believes Rovers are in a good position to tackle the remainder of the campaign and continue the fine form built up during the first half of 2020-21.

She continued: “The players have had the Christmas period off to enjoy what they can of family time and just rest up from football.

“So that in itself has allowed them to re-energise, ready to hit the second part of the season head on.

“Naturally, as a bunch, they are eager to achieve and have their own aspirations as well as ours as a Club.

“There’s not much motivation required other than they just want to get a number of training sessions under their belts, because they keep being disrupted.

“I’m sure it’s the same for everyone, we’ll crack on with it and prepare as best we can.”