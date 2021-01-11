Loan Rovers: Debut delight for Carter but cup exit for Lyons

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

The following players are all currently plying their trade away from Ewood Park:

Charlie Mulgrew

Harry Chapman

Hayden Carter

Brad Lyons

Tyler Magloire

Luke Brennan

Tom White

Stefan Mols

We'll begin with Hayden Carter, who was thrown straight into the Burton Albion starting XI at Gillingham by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

It proved to be an inspired decision by the newly-appointed Brewers boss, with Carter powering the visitors in front in Kent inside the opening five minutes.

That was the young defender's first goal in professional football and it arrived just three days after joining Albion on loan until the end of the season.

And whilst he did his bit at the top end, there was also assured defending from Carter in helping Hasselbaink's charges to a first clean sheet in 29 league games - a run that stretched all the way back to February 2020.

Carter looks almost a certainty to keep his place for the next encounter, with ex-Rovers boss Paul Lambert taking his Ipswich Town team to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Whilst there was joy for Carter, there was to be disappointment for Brad Lyons on his debut for Morecambe.

The Northern Irishman, who made the switch to the Shrimps last week, came off the bench to appear for the final 15 minutes against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The midfielder couldn't stop Derek Adams' side from bowing out of the Emirates FA Cup against their star-studded opponents, who ran out 4-0 winners on home turf.

Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz fired home the goals against a Morecambe side that included a number of former Rovers in their squad.

Stephen Hendrie, Yann Songo'o and Jordan Slew all started the tie, whilst John O'Sullivan appeared as a second half substitute.

Lyons will be hoping to be back in the capital at the weekend for his Morecambe league debut, with Adams' charges taking on Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road in Sky Bet League Two.

Switching our attentions back to league football and Tyler Magloire helped Hartlepool United continue their charge up the National League table.

Dave Challinor's side earned a fourth successive victory to rise to second in the table following a 3-1 home win over Wealdstone.

Magloire started the game at Victoria Park and played the full 90 minutes on his tenth appearance for Pools since making the move to the north-east in November.

The 22-year-old's loan has now expired, with the central defender arriving back at Rovers.

Elsewhere, there was no game for Charlie Mulgrew and Fleetwood Town, whilst Harry Chapman is still waiting for his debut for Shrewsbury Town following the postponement of their FA Cup tie with Southampton.

In League Two, Tom White had the weekend off due to Bolton Wanderers not having a game, whilst Luke Brennan wasn't named in the squad as AFC Fylde earned a 2-0 win at FC Telford United.

There was no game either for Stefan Mols, who hasn't featured for Spanish side CF Intercity since October.

*Photos courtesy of Epic Action Imagery.