Loan departures beneficial for all parties

Tony Mowbray believes temporary moves away from Rovers will being out the best in the club's young players.

Hayden Carter and Brad Lyons departed the club to EFL clubs this week, following on from Harry Chapman's loan switch to Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury Town at the beginning of this month.

Carter, like Chapman, will also spend the remainder of the term in the third tier after making the loan move to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Burton Albion.

The deal was announced just an hour after Lyons moved north to sign for Sky Bet League Two high-flyers Morecame, also on loan.

“Those decisions are about the development of the player and what’s most important," Mowbray began when reflecting on the departures of his youngsters.

“We could have kept Hayden Carter here as a crisis centre half, a young boy who has played in the first team.

“But I think it will benefit Hayden and the football club much more if he goes and plays hopefully 15 or 20 games and understands what it’s all about.

“I think Hayden’s got a real chance of being a really good footballer at a really decent level.

“This is his opportunity to go and do that albeit at League One level.

“I had long chats with Jimmy at Burton the other day. Jimmy’s gone back into Burton and hopefully Hayden will help get him some decent results over the next few months.

“For Brad, who deserves opportunities in EFL football, he’s a warrior of a kid who’s started scoring goals as well now.

“He’s a roaming midfield player, has scored six in his last six for the Under-23s, and deserves his chance in league football now.”

And a chance away from East Lancashire will offer the opportunity for players to get a taste of regular men's football and to develop further.

“We have some lads out on loan at National League level and they sometimes find it hard to get into the team," the boss added.

“That maybe opens the eyes of young players to go away and see where they are, even if it’s two or three levels below where we are."