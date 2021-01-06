Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Lewes fixture selected for live broadcast

Rovers vs Lewes will be shown on The FA Player next Sunday

12 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers’ home fixture against Lewes Women has been selected for live broadcast on The FA Player.

The behind-closed-doors FA Women’s Championship clash at Bamber Bridge is set for Sunday 17 January and will kick-off at 12pm.

You can watch it unfold live via the free platform, with coverage from The Sir Tom Finney Stadium beginning just before kick-off.

Click here to sign up to The FA Player and ensure you don’t miss a kick of Rovers’ first home game of the year!

The Blues begin 2021 with a trip to Charlton Athletic Women on Sunday 10 January (2pm kick-off) and you can follow all the action on @RoversLadies’ official social media channels.


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Recharged and ready to go again

9 Hours ago

A new year may be upon us but Gemma Donnelly is hoping for more of the same from her Rovers Ladies side, who begin 2021 in a healthy position.

Read full article

Ladies

The season so far

29 December 2020

September saw the Blues enter their second successive FA Women’s Championship campaign, following a seventh-place finish in the shortened 2019-20 season.

Read full article

Ladies

Time to rest and recover

23 December 2020

Gemma Donnelly has outlined Rovers' plans for the Christmas period, hoping the players can take a well earned break ahead of the second half of the season.

Read full article

Ladies

Walters: We gave it everything

22 December 2020

Georgia Walters spoke of her frustration at not taking anything away from Sunday’s clash with Leicester City, but says the team can be pleased with their work so far this season.

Read full article

View more