Lewes fixture selected for live broadcast

Rovers’ home fixture against Lewes Women has been selected for live broadcast on The FA Player.

The behind-closed-doors FA Women’s Championship clash at Bamber Bridge is set for Sunday 17 January and will kick-off at 12pm.

You can watch it unfold live via the free platform, with coverage from The Sir Tom Finney Stadium beginning just before kick-off.

Click here to sign up to The FA Player and ensure you don’t miss a kick of Rovers’ first home game of the year!

The Blues begin 2021 with a trip to Charlton Athletic Women on Sunday 10 January (2pm kick-off) and you can follow all the action on @RoversLadies’ official social media channels.