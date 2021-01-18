Let's take Potters point into Tuesday

John Buckley hopes Rovers can use his first goal of the season as a springboard for better results going forward.

The midfielder emerged off the bench to equalise just three minutes after entering the action against Stoke City.

The close range strike rescued a point for Rovers, who Tony Mowbray felt were below par against the Potters in the 1-1 draw.

The goal ensured Rovers are now two league games unbeaten, but Buckley knows a winning run would be more valuable.

“It was a massive goal, it was the equaliser and we got a bit of momentum after it," the 21-year-old reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“We forced them to get a man sent off soon after, we pushed to try and get a winner but it never happened.

“We pushed on after the goal. I remember Harvey [Elliott] pulling it back and it was just about getting good contact on it. It was put on a plate for me.

“It was important for me to break into the box and anticipate where the ball was going to drop.

“If there was going to be a winner then I felt it was going to be us, especially after the red card," he added when reflecting on James Chester's sending off with ten minutes remaining.

“We’re halfway through the season now and it was important to take something from the game.

“The ambition for us is to be higher up the table and into the top six, so we’ll take the point and move onto Tuesday."