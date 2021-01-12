Let’s start the year right, says Jordan

Saffron Jordan is eager for Rovers to begin 2021 in a positive manner, as she looks forward to a long-awaited return to competitive action.

The Blues face Lewes at Bamber Bridge on Sunday (12pm), aiming to continue an impressive first half of the season which sees the team occupy fifth position in the Championship table.

It will be Gemma Donnelly's side's first outing of the year, following the postponement of last weekend’s trip to Charlton Athletic, while Sunday’s opponents played out a 1-1 draw with Durham in their first game of 2021.

“It feels like forever since we played our last game,” Jordan admitted. “Everyone just wants to kick on and start this year as we ended the last, despite the final result (versus Leicester).

“I think the performances showed how much we’ve improved and the quality that we have in the squad.

“But you’re only as good as your last game and despite our previous performances against the top four clubs, we lost against Leicester.

“We want to start this year right and get three points to keep moving ourselves up that table."

Rovers skipper Jordan also has a personal milestone to aim for, with the Club’s all-time goal record coming into view, though her main focus is results on the pitch, sharing the collective desire of striving for more success.

“One of my personal goals is to finish as Blackburn’s all-time top goal scorer and I think I’m 15 goals away," the 27-year-old added.

“There’s nothing better than scoring a goal and doing anything I can do to help the team win.

“We were smashing it with our form, goals and defensive records, so I think we are feeling confident going into Sunday’s game.”

Rovers' fixture against Lewes will be shown live and for free on The FA Player.