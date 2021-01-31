Skip to site footer
Lenihan and Chapman named in the EFL's Team of the Week!

Darragh kept a clean sheet whilst Chappy hit a brace for Shrewsbury at the weekend

Just now

Darragh Lenihan and Harry Chapman have both been named in the EFL's Team of the Week.

Lenihan was rock solid alongside Jarrad Branthwaite against Luton Town as Rovers earned a second successive victory and clean sheet.

The skipper marshalled James Collins throughout the encounter against Nathan Jones' Hatters.

Elsewhere, Chapman's brace for Shrewsbury Town ensured he also got his name in the selection.

The 22-year-old thundered home a first with his left foot against Peterborough United before slamming in a second with his right foot as Steve Cotterill's side earned a 2-0 home victory.

Former Rover Grant Hanley has also got his name in the team having played his part in the 0-0 draw for Norwich against Middlesbrough.

Congratulations to Darragh and Chappy!


