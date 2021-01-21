Last chance to bid for Aynsley's shirt!

Supporters have until 7pm tonight to bid for a signed Aynsley Pears shirt.

Available on the Blackburn Community Trust's eBay account, the funds will go towards supporting the charity's vital work in the local area.

As well as being signed by Aynsley, the shirt is one issued to the 22-year-old on a matchday.

That means that the shirt comes with additional sleeve badges and back of shirt sponsor logo.

A certificate of authenticity is also included with the purchase.

To make your bid, please click here.