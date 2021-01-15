Kaminski: It's up to us to make the difference

Thomas Kaminski says it's vital Rovers make home advantage count in a key stage of the 2020-21 season.

Rovers kick-off the second half of their league campaign this weekend, with Stoke City the visitors to Ewood Park tomorrow (Saturday).

In what will be league game number 24, a win could push Tony Mowbray's men tantalisingly close to the top six, with Rovers just five points away from the play-offs ahead of the game.

With Swansea City set for the long trip to East Lancashire in midweek, before Luton Town and Preston North End head to our home soon after, Kaminski says it's up to Rovers to make sure Ewood turns into a fortress.

“We have four home games in this upcoming period and they are games that we need to take the points from," he said ahead of taking on Michael O'Neill's Potters on Saturday.

“Even if teams are above us or just come to sit back and defend their goal, we need to make sure we make the difference.

“I think everything is close in the league in terms of points.

“There are still many teams that will feel they can get in the play-offs, so we’ll have to fight for everything game by game.

“It’s about doing what we do best by dominating games, taking the chances and being better all over," he added.

“If we concentrate on our game and where we need to improve, we believe we can get in the play-offs."