Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Jordan: We need to be more clinical

“We were playing a lot of good football but chances don’t win you games”

7 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Captain Saffron Jordan bemoaned Rovers’ missed chances as they slipped to a 3-0 defeat at London City Lionesses.

Two goals from Elizabeth Ejupi, either side of Kallie Balfour’s strike, saw the home side earn all three points at Princes Park.

While she felt there were positives to take, particularly from the first-half performance in Dartford, the forward was left ruing what might have been.

“First-half I thought we were the better side for 40 minutes,” Jordan commented post-match. “We had loads of chances and this was a game where we didn’t take them.

“We didn’t have the quality in front of goal and against a good side, a full-time side like Lionesses, in the last five minutes they made theirs count.

“One went in and we switched off a little bit and then before we knew it, we were 2-0 down and that’s a tough spot to go into at half-time.

“And then they get the third goal. The first goal after half-time is usually where the flow is going to go and after the third goal went in, we couldn’t really get back into it.

“We had half chances but to be honest, they probably deserved it, they took their chances, we didn’t, that’s the game.”

The 27-year-old says it is now all about the reaction from the squad with another away trip, against Charlton Athletic, to come next weekend, which will be a chance to put things right.

“It changed the whole dynamic of the game,” Jordan continued, speaking about the crucial opening goal, which came in the 44th minute.

“They would have felt the pressure had we gone 1-0 up, we would have felt a lot of confidence, we’d not have snapped at our other chances.

“I think everyone was getting a little bit frustrated because we were playing a lot of good football and some of the girls stepped up who haven’t had chances in the team, so it was positive.

“But chances don’t win you games, the scoresheet does, and we didn’t get the ball in the back of the net.

“We can have a bit of a sulk about it and feel hard done to today, but then on Tuesday we’re going to get straight back into training and focus on Charlton.”

Photo: Edward Payne.


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Quinlan: No excuses for defeat

7 Hours ago

Head coach Katie Quinlan gave her assessment of the defeat to London City Lionesses, admitting Rovers were beaten by the better team.

Read full article

Ladies

Report: London City Lionesses 3-0 Rovers Ladies

7 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies fell to a 3-0 defeat against London City Lionesses at Princes Park on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

Ladies

Preview: London City Lionesses v Rovers Ladies

13 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are on the road this weekend as they travel to face London City Lionesses in the FA Women’s Championship (2pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

Coan joins Rovers on loan

14 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies can confirm the signing of Everton defender Hannah Coan on loan until the end of the season.

Read full article

View more