Jordan: We need to be more clinical

Captain Saffron Jordan bemoaned Rovers’ missed chances as they slipped to a 3-0 defeat at London City Lionesses.

Two goals from Elizabeth Ejupi, either side of Kallie Balfour’s strike, saw the home side earn all three points at Princes Park.

While she felt there were positives to take, particularly from the first-half performance in Dartford, the forward was left ruing what might have been.

“First-half I thought we were the better side for 40 minutes,” Jordan commented post-match. “We had loads of chances and this was a game where we didn’t take them.

“We didn’t have the quality in front of goal and against a good side, a full-time side like Lionesses, in the last five minutes they made theirs count.

“One went in and we switched off a little bit and then before we knew it, we were 2-0 down and that’s a tough spot to go into at half-time.

“And then they get the third goal. The first goal after half-time is usually where the flow is going to go and after the third goal went in, we couldn’t really get back into it.

“We had half chances but to be honest, they probably deserved it, they took their chances, we didn’t, that’s the game.”

The 27-year-old says it is now all about the reaction from the squad with another away trip, against Charlton Athletic, to come next weekend, which will be a chance to put things right.

“It changed the whole dynamic of the game,” Jordan continued, speaking about the crucial opening goal, which came in the 44th minute.

“They would have felt the pressure had we gone 1-0 up, we would have felt a lot of confidence, we’d not have snapped at our other chances.

“I think everyone was getting a little bit frustrated because we were playing a lot of good football and some of the girls stepped up who haven’t had chances in the team, so it was positive.

“But chances don’t win you games, the scoresheet does, and we didn’t get the ball in the back of the net.

“We can have a bit of a sulk about it and feel hard done to today, but then on Tuesday we’re going to get straight back into training and focus on Charlton.”

Photo: Edward Payne.