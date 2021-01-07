Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Jordan: We'll continue to work hard

“Football is like a release for us, the fans and everyone watching”

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an incredibly tough time for many people up and down the country, not least the key workers who are on the front line.

Rovers captain Saffron Jordan spoke about how being in the privileged position of playing under the elite sport protocols provides a welcome relief from the stresses and strains of the current situation.

She hopes it can be a similar distraction for the Rovers supporters who will be interacting and watching on from home in 2021.

“It’s like my second family and my second bubble here,” she explained, speaking after the latest national lockdown was announced.

“We’re having banter, from a distance and obviously following the protocols, but it’s great to be in this environment.

“I think a lot of us are working from home but for me personally, I’m in the hospital, so seeing people other than the faces I see day in, day out, it’s lovely being around the girls."

Jordan, who also juggles her playing career with working for the NHS, says she is grateful to be able to carry on playing and doing the Club proud. 

“There’s Tash Fenton as well, the other NHS worker," the forward added. "So we like to jokingly have a moan about how tired we are and how we’re more tired than everybody else.

“Football is like a release for us, the fans and everyone watching, it’s a way of getting away from it and separating ourselves from the pandemic that is going on.

“It’s good to come here and enjoy ourselves, but we’re all working hard on and off the field.”


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Recharged and ready to go again

6 January 2021

A new year may be upon us but Gemma Donnelly is hoping for more of the same from her Rovers Ladies side, who begin 2021 in a healthy position.

Read full article

Ladies

Lewes fixture selected for live broadcast

6 January 2021

Rovers’ home fixture against Lewes Women has been selected for live broadcast on The FA Player.

Read full article

Ladies

The season so far

29 December 2020

September saw the Blues enter their second successive FA Women’s Championship campaign, following a seventh-place finish in the shortened 2019-20 season.

Read full article

Ladies

Time to rest and recover

23 December 2020

Gemma Donnelly has outlined Rovers' plans for the Christmas period, hoping the players can take a well earned break ahead of the second half of the season.

Read full article

View more