Jordan: We'll continue to work hard

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an incredibly tough time for many people up and down the country, not least the key workers who are on the front line.

Rovers captain Saffron Jordan spoke about how being in the privileged position of playing under the elite sport protocols provides a welcome relief from the stresses and strains of the current situation.

She hopes it can be a similar distraction for the Rovers supporters who will be interacting and watching on from home in 2021.

“It’s like my second family and my second bubble here,” she explained, speaking after the latest national lockdown was announced.

“We’re having banter, from a distance and obviously following the protocols, but it’s great to be in this environment.

“I think a lot of us are working from home but for me personally, I’m in the hospital, so seeing people other than the faces I see day in, day out, it’s lovely being around the girls."

Jordan, who also juggles her playing career with working for the NHS, says she is grateful to be able to carry on playing and doing the Club proud.

“There’s Tash Fenton as well, the other NHS worker," the forward added. "So we like to jokingly have a moan about how tired we are and how we’re more tired than everybody else.

“Football is like a release for us, the fans and everyone watching, it’s a way of getting away from it and separating ourselves from the pandemic that is going on.

“It’s good to come here and enjoy ourselves, but we’re all working hard on and off the field.”