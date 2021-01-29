Johnson ruled out of Hatters clash

Tony Mowbray says Bradley Johnson will be missing for the next few weeks with a hamstring injury and will miss this weekend's encounter with Luton Town.

The midfielder hobbled off early on against Middlesbrough last time out following a marauding run forward in the 1-0 win against Neil Warnock's side.

The 33-year-old is currently on the treatment table and joins the likes of Daniel Ayala, Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton in being unavailable for Saturday's game.

Better news comes regarding the fitness of Lewis Holtby though, with the German back training having missed out on the trip to Teesside last weekend.

“Bradley Johnson has tweaked his hamstring and there’s one or two that we’re waiting on today," the boss reported to iFollow Rovers.

“He won’t be available for the next few weeks and he’s helped us out a lot this season by slotting in at left centre half to help us win games.

“We were trying to get him back to the powerful running machine that he is against Middlesbrough, we don’t want him just be a pivot.

“Lewis has trained the last few days after picking up a thigh strain. Is he ready? If we have to play him then we’ll play him, but we’ll be putting him at risk.

“If we don’t play him then we’ll sit him on the bench and see what else we’ve got.

“We have a few players who aren’t 100% but we have to push a few on," Mowbray revealed.

“They have a few knocks and a few niggles, and I’ll pick the team that I think can try and get the job done against Luton, depending on who’s carrying an injury.

“We have one or two issues but we don’t want to give anything away. We don’t want to exasperate by pushing players too far.

“The good thing is the fact there is no midweek game coming, so we will pick the team that we think is best to beat Luton Town."