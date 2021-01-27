Skip to site footer
Joe joins Ross County after penning new deal

Goalkeeper Hilton signs one-year deal and will spend rest of the season with the Staggies

4 Hours ago

Rovers are pleased to announce that goalkeeper Joe Hilton has signed a new contract with the club and has today joined Scottish side Ross County on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who played three games for Fleetwood Town earlier this month, has put pen-to-paper on a new one-year deal, which will keep him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2022.

Hilton joined Rovers from Everton in the summer of 2019, having gained first team experience on loan at non-league side Marine FC during the second half of the 2018-19 season.

He made 20 appearances for Rovers Under-23s last season, helping Billy Barr’s side secure a seventh-place finish in Premier League 2 Division 1, as well as reaching the final of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup for the second successive season.

Following a short emergency loan spell at Fleetwood, Hilton will now continue his development north of the border and could make his debut for the Scottish Premiership club at home to Motherwell tonight.

Ross County, who are managed by John Hughes, are currently 10th in the top-flight table.

Good luck, Joe!


