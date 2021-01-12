Joe joins Fleetwood on loan

Joe Hilton has today joined League One side Fleetwood Town on a seven-day emergency loan.

The Rovers keeper, who has missed much of the season with a foot injury, is expected to go straight into the Fleetwood squad for their EFL Trophy tie at Hull City this evening (kick-off 5.30pm).

The towering 21-year-old, who joined Rovers from Everton in the summer of 2019, is also available to play in Saturday’s League One fixture at home to Portsmouth.

It is the second loan spell of Hilton’s career, after the shot-stopper spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division side Marine FC.

Good luck, Joe!