Jarrad ready for the Championship challenge

Despite his tender age, Jarrad Branthwaite has already made huge strides in the last year or so.

The giant teenager was just two days into his Everton career this time last year after arriving at Goodison Park from Sky Bet League Two side Carlisle United.

It was with his hometown club where the Cumbrian broke through, appearing 14 times for the Blues in the fourth tier during the first half of 2019-20.

By the end of the campaign, he'd made his Premier League debut for Everton, which was the first of five appearances he has featuring in the Toffees first team.

The next step for Branthwaite is a loan switch to Rovers, and he's already got a target in mind as he looks ahead to the next few months in what will be a new league for the 18-year-old.

“I know the Championship will be very difficult, it's different to the Premier League because it’s more physical," he told iFollow Rovers after arriving on a temporary deal from Carlo Ancelotti's high-flyers.



“It’s a challenge that I’m willing to take and I can’t wait for it to get started.



“The Premier League is more or a technical division, in my opinion.

“The Championship is still technical, but what makes the division more difficult is the physical demands as well.



“That’s something I'm relishing, I can’t wait to test myself and win the battles against the strikers.



“It’s going to take a bit of getting used to, I’ve only played a few games this season, but I’m sure I can deal with it," he added.

“I want to develop as a player, I’m still only 18 but I want to play as many games as I can.



“The ambition with our team has to be to get into the top six at least, and I’m ready to go for it."